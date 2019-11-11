International Development News
HRD minister inside auditorium since morning as JNU students protests

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 11-11-2019 16:31 IST
  • Created: 11-11-2019 16:31 IST
HRD minister inside auditorium since morning as JNU students protests

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was inside the AICTE auditorium since morning as protests by JNU students escalated, officials said. 'Nishank' along with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had gone to the AICTE to attend the JNU's third convocation. While Naidu left the premises before the protest escalated, Nishank had to stay inside for hours.

"He is inside. But the situation has been handled. The minister has spoken to JNUSU president and assured their demands will be addressed," a senior HRD Ministry official said. The minister had two cancel two events at Shastri Bhawan scheduled after the convocation, the officials said.

Hundreds of students gathered outside AICTE headquarter protesting against hostel fees hike. The police had to use water cannons to disperse the protestors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

