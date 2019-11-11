Kota collector, SP meet coaching students over coffee

The district collector and the superintendent of police have held a "Coffee with Collector" session with students taking coaching classes for competitive exams in this Rajasthan town, sharing life lessons with them. Collector Om Kasera held the interactive sessions at his official residence on Sunday evening. The students performed various cultural and art activities on the occasion.

Kasera spoke about how he failed to get a job during campus placement after completing his MBA even though he was a topper. He recalled he was later offered a job at a call centre which he rejected. "Had I been selected in campus placement or accepted the call centre job for a monthly salary of Rs 8,000, I would not have been the collector today," he said.

Kota city SP Deepak Bhargav also shared his experiences from his school and college days. He mentioned that he was a science student in Kota city only as his father was posted here. He added that he made several attempts to gain admission to engineering or medical colleges but could not succeed, following which he chose to pursue a different career path and is now an IPS officer.

Around 1.75 lakh students from various parts of country are currently studying in Kota for medical and engineering admission tests.

