International Development News
Development News Edition

JNU students attending convocation say last day 'ruined' due to protests

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 19:48 IST
JNU students attending convocation say last day 'ruined' due to protests

Many students who got their degrees at the third convocation ceremony of the Jawaharlal Nehru University were left disheartened on Monday owing to the protests over fee hike as they felt their last day as a JNU student was "ruined". There were several others who extended support to the protesting students and even protested inside the convocation venue in solidarity.

Thousands of students of the JNU clashed with police on Monday as their protest over fee hike on the varsity's convocation day escalated, forcing HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to stay inside the AICTE premises for over six hours. The students were protesting outside the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), the venue for the varsity's third convocation.

Among the students who attended the convocation was Saurabh Sharma, an RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad leader, and one of the key witnesses in the 2016 sedition case. He was the students' union joint secretary at the time of the row. In February of 2016, JNU was in news after alleged seditious slogans were raised on the campus that snowballed into a major political controversy.

As soon as Sharma came near the gate, students heckled him and shouted, 'Saurabh Sharma go back' even as he told them, 'We are with you on this'. "The ABVP is also against the hostel manual. We have also been holding events against the fee hike effected in the manual," he said.

Many students, who got their degrees, were also left stranded inside the venue as protests escalated forcing them to stay put. "Fee hike is not done but the protesting students should understand that this is a convocation ceremony and our last day as a JNU student. They have ruined the day for us," said a student who did not wish to be identified.

Another student, who had specially come down from Chicago to collect her PhD degree, said she was afraid that she would miss her flight. "The police are not allowing us to move out since they fear the protesters might do something. I have to go to Dwarka and pack my stuff since I have a flight to the US at 8 pm. I had landed on Sunday and my flight is tonight and I cannot afford to miss it," she said.

Even as some students were leaving from the small gate adjoining the main gate of AICTE, they were heckled by the protesters, who said, 'Shame, Shame' and tried to instigate them to join the protests. "These students are saying 'Shame', 'Shame' to us but it is actually shameful for them. Our aged parents are stuck inside and there are even pregnant women but these students are worried about their demands. They could have protested inside the campus," she said.

Later, around 50 students, who had come to attend the convocation ceremony, started a protest inside the guest house where HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar were waiting, and demanded that the vice-chancellor meet the students. Around 20 students even sat inside the gate to express solidarity with the protesters and raised "anti-administration" slogans. They were fighting with the police who tried to quell the protests outside the venue.

"The vice-chancellor should meet the students. Why is he scared? These are educated students. They will not lynch him," said one of the students. Another student said, while signalling towards the protesting students, "Our parents would often ask us, 'What do you do in JNU? Today, they will know what we did in the JNU through all these years." PTI SLB KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Dutch court orders Facebook to pull financial fraud adverts

A Dutch court has ordered Facebook to remove advertisements that misuse the likeness of a local celebrity to promote fraudulent Bitcoin-related investments. Dutch tycoon John de Mol sued Facebook after he said it had failed to respond to re...

NHPC Q2 net profit up 33 pc at Rs 1,457 crore

State-run NHPC on Monday posted a 33 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,457.68 crore in the second quarter mainly due to higher revenues. Its consolidated net profit was Rs 1,093.22 crore in the quarter ended on September ...

Over 2.9L people visit Statue of Unity during Diwali vacations

The Gujarat government on Monday said over 2.91 lakh tourists visited the Statue of Unity during Diwali vacations over the last 10 days. It said the total number of visitors to the Sardar Patel Memorial since it was inaugurated on October ...

ICC reprimands Bairstow for "audible obscenity"

Star England batsman Jonny Bairstow was on Monday reprimanded by the International Cricket Council ICC for his obscene reaction after being dismissed in the series-deciding T20I against New Zealand at Eden park in Auckland. Bairstow, who wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019