Free teachers from poll duty,so they can focus on teaching:

  PTI
  • |
  Bengaluru
  • |
  Updated: 12-11-2019 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:01 IST
Free teachers from poll duty,so they can focus on teaching:

Ahead of the December 5 bypolls to 15 state assembly segments, a Karnataka minister has pitched for teachers being relieved from election duty as it was hampering school activities and indirectly affecting students. State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday wrote to the Chief Electoral officer to relieve teachers from election duties like Booth Level Officers (BLOs), so that they can entirely focus on teaching their students.

In a letter to the CEO, the minister said from the beginning teachers in the state were being involved election related activities like BLO and electoral rolls enrolment, among other things. Pointing out that such non-teaching duties had increased for teachers, he said, it was hampering educational activities and indirectly affecting the student community.

"As BLO like duty is taking most of teachers time, they have to strain in completing the syllabus on time, also teachers are unable to concentrate on their students and school activities," he said. "This is becoming the reason for collapse of quality of education, he added.

Noting that children of today were tomorrow's citizens and role of good citizens was important for the countrys development, Suresh Kumar said "as our teachers are the builders of good society, there was need for them to engage with the student community and educational activities with full dedication." PTI KSU BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

