Dialogue cannot be dictated through coercion: JNU VC

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 18:39 IST
  • Created: 15-11-2019 18:25 IST
Dialogue cannot be dictated through coercion: JNU VC
JNU Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadish Kumar speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar urged the varsity's agitating students on Friday to call off their protests, saying dialogue cannot be dictated through "coercion and illegal methods". The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) said instead of initiating a dialogue, the administration has begun to release "thinly veiled threats" to the teachers and students.

The vice-chancellor also requested the Jawaharlal Nehru University's teachers to appeal to the disgruntled students to end their agitation that is hampering "studies of thousands of students on the campus" who are preparing for their end-semester examinations. "JNU administration would always like to engage in a dialogue and discussion, but the process and form of any such interaction cannot be dictated through coercion and illegal methods. No dialogue in this form will be fruitful," he said.

The university administration, after facing two weeks of protests, rolled back the hostel fee hike partially for Below Poverty Line students not availing any scholarship. Students have dubbed the move an "eyewash". The VC requested the teachers to make an extra effort to convince the students that the changes in hostel charges are not only "reasonable but vital for the financial viability of our hostels".

"It is our duty and responsibility to keep JNU on the path of becoming a globally renowned university for which peace and normalcy have to be restored in the campus. I hope you will do your best in our mission of making JNU an island of learning and enviable recognition," he said. The persistent agitations and protests by a section of students have adversely affected the university's normal academic and research activities, Kumar said.

He appealed for restoring "peace" and "normalcy" on the campus and alleged the "an atmosphere of confusion and misinformation was created over changes in the Inter Hall Administration Manual". Despite concessions given by the Executive Council, students on strike have continued to press their demand for the complete withdrawal of the Hostel Manual, he said.

Kumar also alleged that some students have turned "violent causing intimidation and physical insecurity to some JNU teachers and officials in the campus". "Such persistent protests involving occupation of the Administration Building, defacing of walls and floors and indulging in brawls with security guards and breaking open doors have maligned the image of JNU seriously," he said.

He accused the agitating students of repeatedly breaking laws, violating court orders, surrounding the houses of faculty members, harassing and tormenting them and their family members, including children. Referring to the protests outside the convocation venue on Monday, Kumar said the agitating students have crossed every line of civil behavior and said they confined Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Chancellor VK Saraswat inside the venue for over six hours.

He said the "vandalism" of administration block is going to cost lakhs of rupees in repair. "No civilized society, let alone a higher academic institution of the stature of JNU, would bear such abominable activities and behaviour by its members.

"The administration has taken an extremely grim view of this condemnable and reprehensible behavior of the agitating students and their mentors," Kumar said. JNUSU vice-president Saket Moon called the appeal a tactic of the administration to coerce the JNU community into backing down from their movement.

"The 'major rollback' brought by the JNU administration and the HRD ministry is nothing more than an eyewash, as no demands of the students have been accepted, and instead of initiating a dialogue, the administration has begun to release thinly veiled threats to the teachers and students," he said. "The JNUSU reiterates that it shall carry the struggle forward while building larger solidarities within and beyond the university," Moon added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

