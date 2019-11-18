International Development News
Development News Edition

NISHTHA program to cover 42 lakh teachers at elementary level: HRD Minister

The aim of this training is to motivate and equip teachers to encourage and foster critical thinking in students, handle diverse situations and act as first-level counselors. 

NISHTHA program to cover 42 lakh teachers at elementary level: HRD Minister
This massive capacity building programme has been integrated with technology to ensure smooth facilitation, availability of digital content and technology-enabled teaching methods to support the teachers. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Department of School Education and Literacy has launched a National Mission to improve learning outcomes at the Elementary level through an Integrated Teacher Training Programme called NISHTHA – National Initiative for School Heads' and Teachers' Holistic Advancement under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Samagra Shiksha in 2019-20. The aim of this training is to motivate and equip teachers to encourage and foster critical thinking in students, handle diverse situations and act as first-level counselors. They will be oriented on and develop their skills on various aspects related to Learning Outcomes, Competency-Based Learning and Testing, Learner-centered Pedagogy, School Safety and Security, Personal-social qualities, Inclusive Education, ICT in teaching-learning including Artificial Intelligence, Health and well-being including yoga, Initiatives in School Education including library, eco-club, youth club, kitchen garden, School Leadership qualities, Environmental Concerns, Pre-school, Pre-vocational Education and School-Based Assessment in a joyful learning manner.

This integrated programme will cover around 42 lakh participants covering all teachers and Heads of Schools at the elementary level in all Government schools, faculty members of State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs), District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) as well as officials and Resource Persons from Block Resource Centres (BRCs) and Cluster Resource Centres (CRCs) in all States and UTs.

National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has been notified as an Academic Authority under Section 23(1) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 to lay down the minimum qualifications required for a person to be appointed as a teacher. Accordingly, the NCTE has notified the minimum qualifications to vide notification dated 25th August 2010 as amended from time to time.

This massive capacity building programme has been integrated with technology to ensure smooth facilitation, availability of digital content and technology-enabled teaching methods to support the teachers. A Mobile App and Learning Management System (LMS) have been developed by NCERT (https://nishtha.ncert.gov.in/). LMS is being used for registration of Resource Persons and Teachers, dissemination of resources, training gap and impact analysis, monitoring, mentoring and measuring the progress online.

The information was given by the Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

French teenager dies after bridge collapses into river

A 15-year-old girl died and several people are likely missing after a bridge collapsed into a river in southwestern France on Monday, emergency services said. The 150 metre-long suspension bridge in Mirepoix-sur-Tarn, near Toulouse, collaps...

Egypt at risk of U.S. sanctions over purchase of Russian fighter jets -U.S. official

Egypts purchase of Russian fighter jets puts it at risk of U.S. sanctions and endangers future acquisitions of U.S. equipment, a U.S. state department official said on Monday.Egypt is aware of those risks, U.S. Assistant Secretary for Polit...

RS should have greater say in redrawing state boundaries: Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday said as a council of states, the Rajya Sabha should have a greater say in legislations dealing with redrawing boundaries of states. However, he did not name Jammu and Kashmir, which was recentl...

E-cigarette use is also banned in India, implies court filling

HIGHLIGHTSThe Indian government has told a court that its federal ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes implies that their use is also prohibited.It was earlier being thought that personal use of e-cigarettes is not barred.The filing has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019