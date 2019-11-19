International Development News
Development News Edition

Fee hike shouldn't hit poor students: Super 30 founder on JNU

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 16:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 15:19 IST
Fee hike shouldn't hit poor students: Super 30 founder on JNU

Bihar-based Anand Kumar, founder of the famed Super 30 facility there which prepares underprivileged children to crack the IIT entrance exams, on Tuesday said the JNU fee hike protest should be resolved amicably. Jawaharlal Nehru University students have been protesting for nearly three weeks against the draft hostel manual, which has provisions for the hostel fee hike, dress code, and curfew timings.

The Union HRD Ministry had, on Monday, appointed a three-member committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of the varsity. "I feel (hiked) fees should be applicable to those who are capable of paying them. The rich and those who have no dearth of money should pay the (hiked) fees. Consideration should be made for those who are talented but needy," Kumar said when queried on the JNU situation.

He said scholarships and other forms of assistance should be given to such poor but meritorious students. "The authorities, students should sit together and reach a solution. The government must rethink the hike in fees so that the needy are not deprived," he added.

On a question on the need for bonds for IIT students, some of who leave the country for better prospects, similar to ones signed by those in medical colleges, Kumar agreed some system was needed to curb the brain drain. "I feel there should be some system in place under which the student stays back in the country and works here.

Otherwise, the student, after spending some time abroad, must return and get to work in institutions in India," he said. Kumar has bestowed the 'Nachiketa Award' here at the International Principals Educational Conference 2019'.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was the chief guest at the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Pharma firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has launched in the US generic potassium chloride for the oral solution used for treatment and prevention of hypokalemia. The company had earlier received approval for the product from the United States ...

Traders to protest against Amazon, Flipkart on Wednesday: CAIT

Traders in more than 700 cities will on Wednesday protest against the unethical and unfair business practices of e-commerce firms Amazon and Flipkart, CAIT said. The Confederation of All India Traders CAIT has on multiple occasions alleged ...

Police register FIR in JNU students' protest case

The Delhi Police lodged an FIR on Tuesday in connection with the protest by Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU students over a hostel fee hike, a senior police official said. He said the FIR was registered under the relevant provisions of law ...

Perfios raises $50 mn led by funds of Warburg Pincus, Bessemer Venture Partners

Fintech company Perfios Software Solutions on Tuesday said it has raised about USD 50 million about Rs 359 crore in funding led by an affiliate of private equity funds managed by Warburg Pincus LLC and Bessemer Venture Partners. The investm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019