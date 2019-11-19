International Development News
Development News Edition

IIT-M woman student suicide: Two students end indefinite fast

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 16:34 IST
IIT-M woman student suicide: Two students end indefinite fast

Two IIT-Madras students on Tuesday withdrew their indefinite fast in the campus over the suicide of a woman student, saying the management has assured to meet their key demands. "We have called off the (hunger) strike," Azhar Moideen, a final year Humanities student, told PTI.

They had launched the indefinite fast on the campus, demanding an internal inquiry into the conduct of faculty as sought by the family of the woman student who committed suicide recently. The fast was called off following assurance from the Dean that two of their demands would be implemented "at the earliest," while that for a probe into the conduct of faculty would be discussed with the Director later, he said.

The Director was currently not in town and this subject came under his jurisdiction, Moideen said quoting the Dean. Moideen said the Dean has sent a mail to all the students, assuring their demands for setting up complaints and redressal system in every department would be implemented "at the earliest", besides a study on external issues faced by the students at the premier technical varsity.

Moideen and another student had embarked on an indefinite fast on Monday, over the suicide of Fathima Latheef, a first year Humanities student hailing from Kerala..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

'GSTR 3B portal not working,' dozens complain on Twitter

Many people have taken to social media platform Twitter on Tuesday to complain about the issues with the GSTR 3B portal. Many people also attached pictures of the error that the portal is returning.Visitors to the GST portal on Tuesday were...

Iran to unblock internet once 'abuse' stops: government

The Iranian government said Tuesday it will unblock the internet only when authorities are sure it will not be abused during violent demonstrations against a petrol price hike. The Islamic republic has been largely offline since the interne...

COLUMN-Global economy dodges recession by narrowest of margins: Kemp

The global economy may have narrowly avoided a recession, with most industrial and financial indicators pointing to a slight improvement in September-October after a sharp slowdown in the middle of the year.World trade volumes were down alm...

UPDATE 6-Hong Kong campus holdouts desperately seek escape routes

Anti-government protesters holed up in a Hong Kong university were frantically searching for escape routes on Tuesday after more than two days of clashes with police and dramatic breakouts by rope and motorcycle.About 100 protesters were tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019