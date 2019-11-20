International Development News
Work to set up medical college in Nilgiris to begin soon: TN

Work to set up the first medical college in the hilly Nilgiris district will begin soon, Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani said on Wednesday. The Centre has sanctioned six medical colleges for Tamil Nadu and one will be established in this tourist town at a cost of Rs 350 crore, he told reporters here.

As the building of now defunct Hindustan Photo Films is in good condition, the college will come up there and work is likely to be completed by the end of the year, he said. Velumani, who was here to distribute welfare schemes to the tune of Rs 16.45 crore, said the government will sanction 100 green houses to those affected by the recent rains.

Similarly, the district administration's request to construct two bridges which were washed away in the floods a couple of days ago, at an outlay of Rs 10 crore, will be taken to the Chief Minister for approval, he said..

