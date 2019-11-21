International Development News
Development News Edition

CBSE examination fee hike for class 10, 12 on 'no profit no loss' principle: HRD Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 18:20 IST
CBSE examination fee hike for class 10, 12 on 'no profit no loss' principle: HRD Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The examination fee has been increased by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 'no profit no loss' principle, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday. "The Board has increased the examination fees of class X and XII examination 2020 for all students on 'no profit no loss' principle," he told Rajya Sabha in response to a written question.

The CBSE had in August announced a hike in board exam fees across categories. The CBSE had in notified an increase in the examination fees for Classes 10 and 12, registration fees for Classes 9 and 11 and migration fees. The fees for general category students for Classes 10 and 12 were doubled from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500 for five subjects.

The Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, who were paying Rs 375 earlier, will now pay Rs 1200 for five subjects. Under a special arrangement in the national capital, these students were only paying Rs 50, while the Delhi government was paying the rest of the amount as subsidy. Following the CBSE notification, the Delhi government had announced that students at state-run and aided schools will not have to pay any fees for class 10 and 12 CBSE examinations and the cost will be born by the city dispensation.

The CBSE officials had then claimed that a deficit of over Rs 200 crore in conducting board examination for class 10 and 12 has forced the CBSE to hike fees. "Early board results, measures to make examination leak-proof and error-free evaluation have imposed a financial burden on the CBSE," a senior board official had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

NCP-Cong in 'complete unanimity'; now talks with Sena to finalise architecture of alliance: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday said his party and the NCP have complete unanimity on all issues concerning government formation in Maharashtra and they will now hold talks with the Shiv Sena to finalise the architectur...

32 booked for adulteration since July: MP health minister

The Madhya Pradesh government has booked 32 traders since July for allegedly adulterating food and dairy products, state health minister Tulsi Silawat said on Thursday. These traders have been charged under the stringent National Security ...

Trump says he will release "financial statement" before 2020 election - tweet

President Donald Trump, facing lawsuits and political demands to release his U.S. tax returns and other financial information, said on Thursday he will release a statement on his finances before the presidential election, and asserted that ...

UP law panel suggests new law to check forcible conversions

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission on Thursday submitted a report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, suggesting a new law to check forcible religious conversions. The report was submitted along with a draft legislation, Uttar Pradesh Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019