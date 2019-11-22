International Development News
Bengal governor calls for dialogue over para-teachers' stir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  Updated: 22-11-2019 12:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 12:18 IST
As the indefinite fast by para- teachers in West Bengal demanding a hike in their salary entered the eighth day on Friday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar appealed to all sides to initiate a dialogue for resolving the issue. "@MamataOfficial. I appeal all sides for dialogue at the highest level as over 1000 para-teachers are on a sit-in since November 11 and 37 of them are on an indefinite fast from Friday," he tweeted.

Referring to the death of para-teacher Revati Raut in West Midnapore district on Thursday, Dhankhar tweeted, "Reported death of Revati Raut, in West Midnapore and illness of others worrisome." Revati Raut, a middle-aged para-teacher who had taken part in the sit-in by para-teachers here for several days, died at her residence in West Midnapore's Debra on Thursday, Bhagirath Ghosh, Co-Convenor of the 'Para-Teacher Oikyo Manch', the organisation which is spearheading the movement, had said. Over 1,000 para-teachers, who are contractual teachers in government-run schools, are on a sit-in since November 11.

Altogether 37 of them are on an indefinite fast from Friday, with at least 10 falling sick, Ghosh said. He said there has been no word from the state government about ways to address their demands -- hike in salary and pay parity with Group D employees.

Para-teachers at primary schools and high schools are paid a monthly salary of Rs 10,000 and Rs 13,000 respectively, which should be raised to Rs 22,000-25,000, Ghosh said. State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had earlier said the para-teachers should show the urge to come for talks with the government..

