Students form human chain ahead of HRD ministry-appointed panel's visit to JNU

JNU students on Friday formed a human chain inside the university campus to demand complete rollback of fee hike, ahead of a visit of the HRD Ministry-appointed high-powered committee to the varsity to meet students' union representatives.

Former students' union president N Sai Balaji said, "Students are standing here to welcome the high powered committee. The students want to tell them about the issues arising due to fee hike."

