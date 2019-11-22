21 girl students set off on month-long cyclothon

Twenty-one students set off on a month-long cyclothon from Jammu to Kanyakumari for the cause of girls' education. The 3,700-km cyclothon has been organised by P N Doshi Women's College in Mumbai in collaboration with Jammu University's Directorate of Sports and Physical Education.

Jammu University Vice Chancellor Manoj K Dhar flagged off the cyclothon. Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, said the team of 21 amateur enthusiastic girl cyclists would propagate the message of girl's education during the cyclothon, which would culminate at Kanyakumari on December 25.

"By participating in a traditionally male-dominated domain of adventure sports, these girls wish to spread awareness about women empowerment through education," he said. Congratulating the participants and organisers, the vice chancellor advised the participants to actively participate in such sports activities for physically fitness and mental toughness.

He congratulated the cyclists for becoming an ambassador of awareness for the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign. Director, Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Syed Sehrish Asgar, gave a pep talk to the students on the eve of the cyclothon, terming the event "extraordinary".

"Events like these will help in encouraging other girl students in breaking the shackles and doing extraordinary things," she said. Highlighting the importance of education, the DIPR director said education was the right of every girl child and they should not shy away from realising their dreams.

"Girl students have the potential to move the country towards the path of development and progress. Every girl has the capability to achieve greatness but the only thing they need to do is have confidence and self-belief," she said.

