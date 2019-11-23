HPU to use Khadi clothes during convocation

International Development News
  • PTI
  • Shimla
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 22:15 IST
Khadi clothes will be used during the 25th convocation of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) next week instead of black gowns being worn since British era, a senior official said here. HPU along with other universities got such direction through University Grants Commission (UGC) a few months ago, HPU public relations officer Prof Ranvir Verma said.

Prof Verma told PTI that the HPU decided after UGC directions to use khadi clothes during its 25th convocation being held on November 29. A khadi vasket with multi coloured Himachal cap of Kullu design and khadi muffler with university logo on its both ends will be used in the coming convocation, he added.

A high-powered expert committee recommended these clothes for the coming convocation and it has been approved by HPU's executive council in its meeting chaired by VC Prof Sikander Kumar here on Saturday, he added. Also a member of the high-powered committee, Prof Verma said “These clothes will be used temporarily only for the 25th convocation.”

Thereafter this convocation dress will be reviewed and efforts will be made to make loyia (Hand woven traditional gown in vogue in Sirmour, Solan and Shimla) and HP cap as final clothing for convocation in HPU, he added. The founder HPU VC had passed an ordinance to make loyia and HP cap as convocation dress after its establishment on July 22, 1970 but his successors changed it, he said.

Black gown were worn even during the last convocation held on October 30 last year when the President gave away degrees, he added.

