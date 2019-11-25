Sonowal for inclusion of NSS in university curriculum

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday urged universities in the state to incorporate the National Service Scheme (NSS) in their curriculum to encourage students to participate in "national reconstruction". Sonowal said that an exposure to the ethos of NSS will enable the knowledge seekers from college and university days to inculcate social responsibility in them, an official release said.

He batted for incorporating the scheme into the university curriculum as elective, core or skill-based courses. The CM said including the NSS in the curriculum will give the programme a student-centric approach, as the knowledge seekers will be able to learn or acquire its traits along with higher education.

Sonowal also urged the functionaries concerned to hold three state-level NSS conventions, to bring its motto close to the heart of the youths, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)