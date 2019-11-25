International Development News
Development News Edition

Sonowal for inclusion of NSS in university curriculum

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:50 IST
Sonowal for inclusion of NSS in university curriculum

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday urged universities in the state to incorporate the National Service Scheme (NSS) in their curriculum to encourage students to participate in "national reconstruction". Sonowal said that an exposure to the ethos of NSS will enable the knowledge seekers from college and university days to inculcate social responsibility in them, an official release said.

He batted for incorporating the scheme into the university curriculum as elective, core or skill-based courses. The CM said including the NSS in the curriculum will give the programme a student-centric approach, as the knowledge seekers will be able to learn or acquire its traits along with higher education.

Sonowal also urged the functionaries concerned to hold three state-level NSS conventions, to bring its motto close to the heart of the youths, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Congo rape victims take to catwalk to show female strength

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, Nov 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Raped in war and now walking tall, survivors of sexual violence take to the catwalk on Monday to model a collection of fabrics designed to show strength and solidarity in the face ...

HC asks UP govt to file affidavit on govt bungalow for Shivpal Yadav

The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to clarify its decision on allotting type-6 bungalows to Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia leader Shivpal Singh Yadav and three other law makers. Shivpal Singh Yadav was...

Annual health check-up scheme for Delhi govt employees rolled out

The annual health check-up scheme for Delhi governments employees of 40 years of age and above, as approved in-principle by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, was rolled out, a statement said on Monday. According to the statement issued by the LG off...

WB adopted most elements of Poshan Abhiyan: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday said though West Bengal does not get involved in any central government programme, it has adopted most elements of the Poshan Abhiyan. They have adopted most of the Poshan Abhiyan elements. They would n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019