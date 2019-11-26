International Development News
Development News Edition

In Lok Sabha, many members demand a National Institute of Design in their respective state

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 17:23 IST
In Lok Sabha, many members demand a National Institute of Design in their respective state

Several Lok Sabha members cutting across party lines on Tuesday demanded setting up of a National Institute of Design (NID) in their respective state, saying it will help create skilled manpower and generate job opportunities. Speaking during the discussion on the National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019, DMK parliamentarian Kalanidhi Veeraswamy said the government should establish an institute in any district of Tamil Nadu.

Congress leader Hibi Eden too asked for setting of an institute in Cochin as the city has ancient churches and other heritage buildings. "We need an institute in Kerala. An NID can be considered in Cochin," he said.

The Bill seeks to declare four National Institutes of Design in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Haryana as institutions of national importance. It will allow the four institutes to grant degrees and diplomas.

Trinamool Congress parliamentarian Satabdi Roy too said that West Bengal should have such an institute. She said that there is a need to focus on quality of faculties in these centres.

Kirit Solanki of the BJP said that every state should have one NID because all states have skills and design capacity. He also said that there should be some kind of scholarship for women, SC and ST candidates in these institutes.

Ritesh Pandey of the BSP said that Uttar Pradesh and Bihar too should have NIDs as these will help create jobs. He said that the fees structure in these institutes should not be high and the government should consider either to reduce or give free education to SC and ST candidates.

He added that the chairperson of such as institute should be from the design sector only. B B Patil of the TRS said that NID in Andhra Pradesh should be shifted to Telangana.

CPI-M member A M Ariff said there are 134 institutes which have the tag of institute of national importance and there is a need to increase the quality of faculty in these centres. He also said that due to fee hike, students are getting agitated and the government should look into the issue.

He requested the HRD Minister to settle the student strike in Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. Kirron Kher of the BJP suggested that the NID governing council should have a representative from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as various tribes have rich sense of design.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

ED takes possession of Rs 6.20 crore worth of assets of businessman Zahoor Watali in Kashmir in terror funding case: Agency.

ED takes possession of Rs 6.20 crore worth of assets of businessman Zahoor Watali in Kashmir in terror funding case Agency....

UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Hariri says he does not want be PM, says decision "decisive"

Lebanons Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday he did not want to be prime minister of a new government, calling his decision decisive and saying he was confident President Michel Aoun would convene consultations to designate someone else.Hariri r...

CSB Bank IPO subscribed 87 times on final day of bidding

The initial public offering of CSB Bank was subscribed a whopping 86.89 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday. The initial public offering IPO of the Kerala-based company received bids for over 100 crore shares against the total issu...

Sarpanch, officer killed by militants during J-K administration's public outreach event in Anantnag

Militants killed a sarpanch and a horticulture department officer during a back-to-village programme in south Kashmirs Anantnag on Tuesday, an incident which may deal a blow to the governments much-acclaimed public outreach initiative in so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019