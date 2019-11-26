DU college ties up with Austrian institute

Delhi University's Ramanujan College has inked an agreement with the Management Centre Innsbruck (MCI), Austria to boost learning outcomes in the form of employability and research, the college said on Tuesday. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the parties ensures the sharing of expertise in addition to exchange programmes, a statement from the college said.

Both organisations will work together on the promotion of research, the organisation of workshops, conferences and training, seminars, the development of projects, and the dissemination of activities through publications, it said. As per the Student Exchange Agreement between MCI and Ramanujan College, it will involve undergraduate or graduate students who have completed at least three (for undergraduate students) or two (for graduate students) semesters of tertiary study at the home institution.

Both institutions will send up to two exchange students to each other every academic year. Each institution will waive tuition fees for students coming from the other institution under this agreement.

As per the MoU, the students of Ramanujan College will get an opportunity to pursue a master's degree at the MCI in Austria subsequent to the completion of their bachelor's studies at Ramanujan College. Moreover, there will be exchange of academic staff, joint development and organisation of academic programmes, courses or seminars and research between MCI and Ramanujan College, the statement added. The MoU will help in sharing of knowledge, experience and goals and is expected to boost learning outcomes in the form of employability and research, the statement said.

At present Ramanujan College has 15 departments, 15 centres, 25 societies and more than 3,000 students enrolled in various courses. The MCI is a premier entrepreneurial school in Austria with 3,407 students, and 210 internal and 997 external faculty members offering 25 study programmes leading to bachelor's and master's degrees as well as seven executive masters' programmes and 16 certificate programmes.

