International Development News
Development News Edition

DU college ties up with Austrian institute

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:44 IST
DU college ties up with Austrian institute

Delhi University's Ramanujan College has inked an agreement with the Management Centre Innsbruck (MCI), Austria to boost learning outcomes in the form of employability and research, the college said on Tuesday. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the parties ensures the sharing of expertise in addition to exchange programmes, a statement from the college said.

Both organisations will work together on the promotion of research, the organisation of workshops, conferences and training, seminars, the development of projects, and the dissemination of activities through publications, it said. As per the Student Exchange Agreement between MCI and Ramanujan College, it will involve undergraduate or graduate students who have completed at least three (for undergraduate students) or two (for graduate students) semesters of tertiary study at the home institution.

Both institutions will send up to two exchange students to each other every academic year. Each institution will waive tuition fees for students coming from the other institution under this agreement.

As per the MoU, the students of Ramanujan College will get an opportunity to pursue a master's degree at the MCI in Austria subsequent to the completion of their bachelor's studies at Ramanujan College. Moreover, there will be exchange of academic staff, joint development and organisation of academic programmes, courses or seminars and research between MCI and Ramanujan College, the statement added. The MoU will help in sharing of knowledge, experience and goals and is expected to boost learning outcomes in the form of employability and research, the statement said.

At present Ramanujan College has 15 departments, 15 centres, 25 societies and more than 3,000 students enrolled in various courses. The MCI is a premier entrepreneurial school in Austria with 3,407 students, and 210 internal and 997 external faculty members offering 25 study programmes leading to bachelor's and master's degrees as well as seven executive masters' programmes and 16 certificate programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Malta's tourism minister quits in ongoing scandal over journalist's murder

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi resigned on Tuesday in an escalating scandal over the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia but denied any involvement in the case which has rocked Malta. Earlier on Tuesday, the government chief of ...

Soccer-Incheon take first three points at inaugural Asian Women's Club Championship

Incheon Red Angels made a winning start to the inaugural Asian Womens Club Championship on Tuesday evening as the South Korean side thrashed Australias Melbourne Victory 4-0. Lee Sea-eun scored twice in two second-half minutes after Kim Dam...

Great Heart Charity partners with Newfields Land to organise edutainment day for over 60 children

The quiet foyer of Maisson by the Park resounded with laughter, squeals of joy and playful shouts as 61 children from three different childrens homes came together for Edutainment Day, a corporate social responsibility CSR project organized...

UPDATE 2-Canadian National Railway, union reach deal to end strike

Teamsters Canada and Canadian National Railway Co on Tuesday said they reached a tentative deal to end a strike at the countrys largest railroad that had entered its eighth day, disrupting supply chains across the country. We have a deal, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019