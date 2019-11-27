International Development News
Development News Edition

Students form human chain in Delhi to support JNUSU's protest against hostel feel hike

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 17:16 IST
Students form human chain in Delhi to support JNUSU's protest against hostel feel hike

Students from across the national capital formed a human chain in Connaught Place on Wednesday in solidarity with the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Students' Union (JNUSU), which is protesting against the hostel fee hike.

The JNUSU had urged universities and students across India to observe November 27 as the National Protest Day in support of affordable and accessible education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Labour accuses UK PM of plot to 'sell' NHS to Trump

London, Nov 27 AFP Britains main opposition Labour party on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of plotting a toxic deal with Donald Trump to allow US pharmaceutical companies access to the state health service. Labour leader Jer...

Provisions already in existing laws to check insult of freedom fighters, says MoS for Home Rai

Already provisions exist in the current legislation for the prevention of incidents where people insult Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabh...

DIAL, Adani Enterprises, 2 others clear technical criteria for Jewar airport; decision on Friday

All four bidders for the Jewar airport have qualified technical criteria and the concessionaire for the Rs 29,560-crore project would be finalised on Friday, officials said on Wednesday. The Delhi International Airport Limited DIAL, the Zur...

Plea questions DGCA appointment of examiners to check pilots; HC seeks Centre's stand

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre and airline regulator DGCA on a plea alleging appointment of airline employees as designated examiners DEs to conduct routine checks on fitness of pilots. A bench of Chief Just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019