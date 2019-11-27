Students form human chain in Delhi to support JNUSU's protest against hostel feel hike

Students from across the national capital formed a human chain in Connaught Place on Wednesday in solidarity with the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Students' Union (JNUSU), which is protesting against the hostel fee hike.

The JNUSU had urged universities and students across India to observe November 27 as the National Protest Day in support of affordable and accessible education.

