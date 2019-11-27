Students form human chain in Delhi to support JNUSU's protest against hostel feel hike
Students from across the national capital formed a human chain in Connaught Place on Wednesday in solidarity with the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Students' Union (JNUSU), which is protesting against the hostel fee hike.
The JNUSU had urged universities and students across India to observe November 27 as the National Protest Day in support of affordable and accessible education.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Students' Union
- JNUSU
- Connaught Place
- Jawaharlal Nehru University
- India
ALSO READ
VC not ready to talk to us: JNUSU on students' protest
JNU VC not ready for dialogue with students: Aishe Ghosh, JNUSU President
Delhi: JNUSU stages protest against VC over fee hike
JNUSU to hold protest outside university campus during EC meeting on Wednesday
Overwhelming support from over 150 institutes for battle against hostel fee hike: JNUSU