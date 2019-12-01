International Development News
Development News Edition

No distance education allowed in hotel management, real estate: UGC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 10:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 10:02 IST
No distance education allowed in hotel management, real estate: UGC
Image Credit: ANI

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has prohibited distance education programs in Hotel Management and Real Estate. "In accordance with communication received from various regulatory bodies, programs in Hotel Management, Culinary Studies and valuation of Real Estate, will not be recognized from academic session 2019-20 and onwards," a recent official order said.

The order, however, said admissions taken in the recognized Open and Distance Learning (ODL) program during the recognition period will be recognized till the completion of the programme even if the university does not have recognition for further years provided the program is offered in accordance with UGC norms and territorial jurisdictions. The UGC had notified Open and Distance Learning Regulations in 2017, according to which professional programs such as medicine, engineering, and architecture, are not permitted to be offered in distance mode.

Later on, the commission had prohibited imparting distance degree programs in agriculture too. To protect the interest of the students already enrolled in the agriculture degree program, the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) was requested for hand-holding such institutions.

The commission in its recent meeting decided to extend the admission timelines. "Since in India the rainy season continues till August-September every year and admission in conventional programs end in August, the schedule for admission in ODL programs will henceforth be as follows--for academic session beginning in January last date would be February end and for the session beginning in July the admission process would end in September," the UGC order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

MG Motor retails 3,239 Hector units in November

MG Motor India on Sunday said it has retailed 3,239 Hector units in November. The sustained momentum highlights how our debut offering in India continues to win the hearts of our customers, MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said i...

PM greets BSF on its raising day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to Border Security Force personnel on the organisations 55th raiding day. Greetings to all BSF personnel and their families on BSFs Raising Day. This force has been diligently protec...

Interstate gang selling adulterated liquor with fake labels busted, 3 nabbed

The Uttar Pradesh Police has busted an interstate gang allegedly involved in smuggling and selling adulterated liquor as branded drinks after repackaging them in bottles imitating original products. Police said they have arrested three memb...

Three minors killed in road accident in Delhi

Three minors, who were speeding on a scooter without wearing helmets, met with a fatal accident after their vehicle rammed into a pole near Delhi Gate area here, police said on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Saad, Osama an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019