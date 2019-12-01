International Development News
Development News Edition

MP: 'Gandhiji' printed in place of 'gambling' in test paper

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 17:46 IST
MP: 'Gandhiji' printed in place of 'gambling' in test paper

One of the answers in the class 10 preparatory exam paper of the Madhya Pradesh State Education Board (MPSEB) had the word 'Gandhiji' printed instead of 'gambling' in what seems to be a typing mistake. The embarrassing error appeared in a 45-minute model test paper to prepare weak students before they appear for the final exams.

In reply to a question on what were the qualities of "subuddhi" (righteous man) and "kubuddhi" (immoral man), the answer read "kubuddhi was a wicked man and led a life of drinking and gandhiji", instead of "drinking and gambling". The Congress-led state government ordered a probe into the "printing mistake" which cropped up at a time when BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks on Gandhiji's assassin Nathuram Godse in Parliament had triggered a political firestorm.

State Education Minister Prabhuram Choudhary told PTI on Sunday a probe has been instituted and the guilty would be punished..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rains lash many parts of TN, more likely; one dead in city

Rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry with the North-East monsoon in the last 24 hours claiming one life in the state capital, even as the Met office predicted more showers in the next two days. Various parts of...

Naqvi slams AIMPLB, Jamiat for Ayodhya decision review bid, says matter closed for people

Hitting out at the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind for their decision to seek a review of the Ayodhya verdict, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said they are trying to create an atmosph...

Boxing-Joshua taking tips from Klitschko ahead of Ruiz rematch

Britains Anthony Joshua has been taking advice on his training regime and diet from former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko ahead of his title rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 7. Mexican-American Ruiz produced one o...

Germany's Kramp-Karrenbauer stands by coalition after SPD vote

German Chancellor Angela Merkels would-be successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, urged the Social Democrats on Sunday to remain part of the government with the Christian Democrats, adding the current coalition agreement provided the basis t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019