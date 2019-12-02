Left Menu
3 IIT-R students get Rs 1.54 cr job offer from US firm

Three students from IIT Roorkee have got job offers of Rs 1.54 crore per annum each from an American multinational company, the highest ever for any student at the premier engineering institute, officials said on Tuesday. The three B.Tech final year students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here are from the Computer Science, Electronics and Engineering Physics streams, the officials said.

The offers were made during the ongoing annual campus placement session which started on Monday, they said, adding that one student has got a job offer of Rs 62 lakh per annum domestically, the highest this year within the country. "Thirty companies have participated in the placement session and 363 students appeared for job interviews on day-1 of the session. 322 job offers including the PPOs were made. The highest international package has been Rs 1.56 crore for three students, while it was Rs 62 lakh domestically," IIT Roorkee said in a statement.

A total of 406 job offers were made on the first day of the placement session, which will continue till December 15, it added. However, IIT Roorkee officials declined requests to share the names of the students and the specific companies they have been placed by citing guidelines of the All IITs Placement Committee (AIPC).

In the last academic session 2018-2019, the campus had attracted 1,127 job offers for its students and the highest job offer of Rs 1.50 crore was made by tech giant Microsoft. Amazon India Development Centre, American Express India, AppDynamics India Pvt. Ltd., Bajaj Auto, BNY Mellon Technology, Cohesity, Goldman Sachs, Google, Jaguar Land Rover India Limited, JPMorgan Chase & Co. – QR, Microsoft, Nutanix Technologies, Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), Sprinklr, Squarepoint Capital, Texas Instruments, Uber, Oracle, SAP Labs, Salesforce are among the companies which have offered jobs here this session.

