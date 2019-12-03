Left Menu
Development News Edition

12-year-old set to become youngest in Manipur to appear for

  • PTI
  • |
  • Imphal
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 11:35 IST
12-year-old set to become youngest in Manipur to appear for

A 12-year-old boy, with an IQ score of 141, is set to become the youngest in Manipur to appear for Class X board examination, an official said here. Issac Paullungmuan, a student of Mount Olive School in Churachandpur district, would be sitting for his High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) in 2020.

He had to undergo a psychology test to get a government approval for appearing in the board exam, the official explained. A statement issued by Chithung Mary Thomas, the secretary of Board of Secondary Education in Manipur, said existing regulations mandate that students below 15 would not be allowed to sit for Class 10 board exam, but an exception was made for Paullungmuan as it was a "special case".

The 12-year-old's father, Genkholien Vaiphei, who is also one of the founders of Mount Olive School, said officials had initially suggested him to change the boy's age to 15. "I submitted an application to the director of education (school) to allow my son to appear for HSLC exam, 2020, using his actual date of birth. The matter was then forwarded to Commissioner of Education (school) for further discussion," Vaiphei said.

The education commissioner, on his part, requested the Clinical Psychology of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, to conduct a test on the boy, he said. Paullungmuan's results showed that he had an IQ level of 141 and a mental age of 17 years and 5 months, following which the government approved his case, Vaiphei added.

Happy that he had been given permission to appear for Class 10 board exam, the 12-year-old told PTI that he wanted to set another record by becoming the youngest IAS officer in the country. "I hope to do well in my exam. English and Social Sciences are my favourite subject. I am waiting to become the youngest IAS officer in the country," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

NATO will respond to any attack on Poland or Baltics - Stoltenberg

The NATO alliance will respond to any attack on Poland or the Baltic countries, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview published on Tuesday. Through the presence of NATO forces in Poland and in the Baltic countries, we...

Couple, 'working partner' commit suicide, son, daughter and pet found dead

A man, his wife and another woman allegedly jumped to their death from the eighth floor of their building after the couple killed their teenage son and daughter by injecting poison, police said on Tuesday. Their pet rabbit was also found de...

Citizenship bill as important as move to nullify Article 370: Rajnath at BJP meeting

The BJP leadership on Tuesday underscored the significance of the Citizenship Amendment Bill by equating its importance with the move to nullify Article 370 provisions, with senior leader Rajnath Singh asking party MPs to be present in larg...

UPDATE 1-Turkey to oppose NATO plan if it fails to recognise terrorism threats -Erdogan

Turkey will oppose NATOs plan for the defence of Baltic countries if the alliance does not recognise groups that Turkey deems terrorists, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, ahead of a NATO alliance summit in London.Relations ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019