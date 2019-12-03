New national education policy will be in public domain very soon: HRD ministry

A new national education policy will be in public domain very soon and it will establish glory of India in the world, the HRD Ministry said on Tuesday. Addressing the Swachh Campus Ranking, 2019 award ceremony at AICTE through video conferencing, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank appealed to the students to pledge for saving a litre of water everyday and encourage their near and dears ones to do the same.

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Secretary (Higher Education) R Subrahmanyam said the new national education policy will be in public domain very soon. "We are in the very last stages of bringing out the national education policy which will be there with all of you, very soon. This education policy is going to modify the way we are implementing our education systems," he said.

It is going to bring a very major change for the betterment of the students, institutions and all the stakeholders. One of the important things would be to spread the influence of the institutions in their surroundings, Subrahmanyam stated. Nearly 7,000 higher educational institutions participated in the third Swachhata Ranking, 2019, out of which 52 were awarded in clean and smart campus, one student one tree, Jal Shakti Abhiyan and Solar Urja Lamp categories.

University Grants Commission chairman D P Singh and head of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) Anil Sahasrabudhe were also present along with other officials during the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)