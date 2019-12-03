Left Menu
Spaces still available in 1 033 schools: Gauteng Education MEC

“This is to confirm that all qualifying applicants who have submitted documents are placed,” said the Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

"Parents will be given an opportunity to submit documents to facilitate placement. All inquiries are receiving attention and are being resolved," said Lesufi.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has confirmed that it has concluded the online admissions placement for the 2020 academic year.

The MEC made the announcement at a media briefing on the 2019 academic year review.

The MEC said although placements were made, the department received some queries from parents whose children were not placed due to the lack of submission of crucial documents such as work permits for foreign citizens, immunization cards and proof of address.

"It is quite concerning that the majority of inquiries are related to applicants that have not submitted documents. It is paramount to note that placement cannot be processed without submission of documents.

"Parents will be given an opportunity to submit documents to facilitate placement. All inquiries are receiving attention and are being resolved," said Lesufi.

The MEC confirmed that spaces are still available in 1 033 schools.

With the challenge of space limitations in areas such as Lenasia, Mondeor, Meredale, Naturena, Midrand, Edenvale, Kempton Park, Pretoria North, Pretoria East, and Pretoria South, the department appealed to parents to accept placement as offered.

The MEC also said the department is receiving queries from parents who have not applied for 2020 admission during the application period.

"Late applications will be opened as soon as all queries are resolved. However, only schools with available space will be available," Lesufi said.

The MEC assured parents who submitted objections and appeals that these are being processed and responses will be provided in due course.

"Most of the appeals are being resolved in consultation with affected parents," said Lesufi.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

