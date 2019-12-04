Left Menu
AIIMS, Kalyani to be operational from Feb: Official

  PTI
  • |
  Kalyani
  • |
  Updated: 04-12-2019 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 16:44 IST
The outpatient department of the under-construction Kalyani campus of AIIMS in West Bengal's Nadia district is expected to be operational from February next year, a senior official of the institute said on Wednesday. Shree Krishna, Deputy Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalyani, said classes of its first batch have commenced from September 4 at the College of Medicine and JNM Hospital in the town, located around 50 km north of Kolkata.

"Infrastructure at the campus would be readied for conducting classes of the second session from August next year," he said. The official said boarders have started staying at the hostel in the campus.

"Girls and boys are staying at designated floors of the five-storied hostel of AIIMS, Kalyani. Most of the other buildings in the campus are in the completion stage," he said. At present, Biochemistry, Anatomy, Physiology and Community and Health Medicine are being taught by AIIMS, Kalyani, he said, adding that the institute has 19 faculty members and four more are scheduled to join soon.

Krishna said AIIMS, Bhubaneswar is the mentor of the Kalyani campus and its first board meeting was held in Delhi on November 7, during which experts provided guidelines for developing it. The curriculum has been developed with the help of faculties of other AIIMS campuses, Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, he said.

The 180-acre campus of AIIMS, Kalyani will be equipped with modern medical facilities upon completion and people of West Bengal and the northeast will be benefited by it, Krishna added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

