MBBS students demonstrate for delay in publication of results

Perturbed over delay in the publication of results, first-batch MBBS students of the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH) of Bolangir demonstrated at before the Sambalpur University here on Wednesday. The BBMCH which started functioning in September 2018 is affiliated to the Sambalpur University.

The agitating students also called on the Controller of Examination of the university to air their grievances on the issue. Controller of Examination SN Nayak said publication of the results was delayed because of some official problems.

"We are now working on it and efforts are on to publish the result by Saturday," he said. The first year MBBS professional examination concluded on September 13 last but the results are yet to be published, while that of the medical colleges under other universities have already been announced, the demonstrators said.

Without the publication of the results, the students cannot start their second-year classes..

