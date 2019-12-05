Left Menu
Onslow College to get new classrooms for over 400 students

Seven existing classrooms that have deteriorated over time will also be replaced, bringing the total number of new and replacement classrooms to 27.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins and local MP Greg O’Connor delivered the good news during their visit to Onslow College this morning. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Onslow College in Wellington will get 20 new classrooms for more than 400 students, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

The much-needed investment will relieve growth pressure the school has been experiencing for some time.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins and local MP Greg O'Connor delivered the good news during their visit to Onslow College this morning.

"This is a welcome boost for the students and staff of Onslow College. I know they have been waiting patiently for this and they can now look forward to teaching and learning in warm, dry and modern classrooms," Chris Hipkins said.

"Schools up and down the country are having to fix up leaky buildings and build more classrooms after a decade of underfunding in education by the previous National Government.

"The school and its community will now be able to plan for the future confident that it has the space it needs for students to learn and succeed.

"Redevelopments of schools, like Onslow College are supported by the National Education Growth Plan which sets out where new classrooms and schools are needed around the country to provide for 100,000 additional students by 2030.

"On top of the money for the major expansion, Onslow College is also getting the maximum one-off cash-injection of $400,000 – part of the Government's new package to future proof the economy – to bring forward any maintenance.

"I'm proud the government is doing more to lift the quality of the classrooms students and teachers spend so much time in," Chris Hipkins said.

Local MP for Ōhāriu Greg O'Connor said: "For a long time, staff and students at Onslow have been making do with the unacceptable condition of their classrooms. When I became the local MP, the College raised their concerns with me. I have been advocating for change since it was brought to my attention.

"I, along with the whole school community, welcome the Minister's announcement today," Greg O'Connor said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

