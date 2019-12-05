Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fee hike in JNU to meet increased expenditure on maintenance of hostels: HRD Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 16:47 IST
Fee hike in JNU to meet increased expenditure on maintenance of hostels: HRD Minister

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" told Parliament on Thursday that the fee hike in JNU was effected in order to meet the increased expenditure on maintenance of hostels and to run those on a "no-profit-no-loss" basis. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha over the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) hostel fee hike, which has led to an agitation by students, the minister said the university increased the room rents after around 40 years.

"JNU has informed that in order to meet the increased expenditure on the maintenance of hostels and to run them on a no profit no loss basis, it has increased room rents after about forty years," he said. Earlier, the rent was Rs 10 and Rs 20 for double and single-occupancy rooms respectively.

The rent for all students, including those in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category with Junior Research Fellowship, Senior Research Fellowship and other equivalent scholarships or fellowships, for single and double-seater rooms has been hiked to Rs 600 and Rs 300 per month. The rent for BPL students for double and single-seater rooms has been increased to Rs 150 and Rs 300 per month.

Earlier, there was no utility and service charge, but now the university will charge BPL students Rs 500 and other students Rs 1,000 for the same. The minister was also asked whether other universities were witnessing an increase in the fee structure.

Central universities, including JNU, were autonomous institutions and governed by the respective acts, statutes and ordinances made there, the minister said. "All administrative and academic decisions, including fee revision, are taken by the university with the approval of its statutory bodies, such as Academic Council, Executive Council and Court. However, no information is maintained centrally in this regard," he added.

The protests over the hostel fee hike have been going on for over a month now. JNU had constituted an internal seven-member high-level committee to look into the issue. In its report, the committee recommended a 50-per cent concession in utility and service charges for all students and a 75-per cent concession for BPL students.

This was the second rollback announced by the university. The first one was announced in mid-November. Students have rejected both the rollbacks and have been on a strike for over a month. They are demanding a complete rollback.

The ministry had also constituted a high-powered committee to restore normal functioning in the university. The panel submitted its report last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Hazard out of 'Clasico' with fractured ankle

Real Madrids 100-million-euro 110 million forward Eden Hazard is set to miss his sides crunch match with La Liga leaders Barcelona later this month after being diagnosed with a fractured ankle. The Belgium forward injured his right ankle in...

UPDATE 1-EU agrees tough line on digital currencies like Facebook's Libra

Private digital currencies like Facebooks Libra should not be allowed in the European Union until the risks they could pose are clearly addressed, EU finance ministers agreed on Thursday.The move confirms the blocs tough line on Libra, whic...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. South Korean actor found dead in latest K-pop tragedySouth Korean actor Cha In-ha was found dead in his home, police said on Wednesday, the countrys third young celebrity to die over the...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. With memories of Rwanda The Gambian minister taking on Suu KyiThe genocide case brought against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice ICJ - the first of its kind initiated since t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019