All schools, colleges to remain shut on Dec 6 in Bulandshahr: official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bulandshahr
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 23:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 23:42 IST
All schools, colleges and educational institutions in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh will remain shut on Friday in view of law and order situation, officials said on Thursday. December 6 marks the 17th anniversary of the Babri Mosque demolition in Ayodhya.

"In view of law and order situation, all government and private schools up till class 12, colleges and educational institutions will remain closed on December 6, 2019,” District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said in a written order. Earlier in the day, top police and administration officials in this western UP district went on foot patrolling in crucial localities to assess ground situation ahead of Friday.

On November 9, the Supreme Court had paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh. In one of the most important and anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

