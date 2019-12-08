Left Menu
600 students participate in science camp at IISER-Kolkata

date 2019-12-08

Over 600 school and college students from across the country are participating in three- day 'Vijyoshi' science camp that began at the IISER-Kolkata here on Sunday, an official of the institute said. Of the 600 participating students, 200 are from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER)- Kolkata, located 50 km from the city, its Associate Dean Subhajit Bandopadhyay said.

Students can interact with noted scholars from across the globe, including Prof Peter Saulson of the Syracuse University, Prof Marlene Zuk of the University of Minnesota and Prof Alan Goldman of the Rutgers University, he said. The event was inaugurated by pouring water on a plant as lighting lamp generates carbon dioxide, Bandopadhyay said.

The inaugural address was delivered by Prof A A Natu, ChairmanBoard of Governors of IISER-Kolkata, he said. Students will visit the research facilities of the institute on Monday, Bandopadhyay said.

A similar camp is also being organised at the Institute of Science (IISc)-Bangalore, he said. Director of IISER-Kolkata, Sourav Pal said the camp will encourage students to pursue science in higher studies, Bandopadhyay added..

