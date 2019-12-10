LKG student dozes off, locked up in class; teacher suspended Palakkad/Kozhikode, Dec 10 (PTI): An LKG student of a school here fell asleep and was locked up in her classroom on Tuesday. It was only after the parents came in search of the child as she had failed to reach home, a search was made and the child was found sleeping in the classroom.

Though parents have not made any complaint, Ottapalam assistant education officer came to the school and held an enquiry following which the class teacher was suspended, official sources said. The teacher apologised to the parents.

The state child rights commission has registered a case. In another incident, an LGK student of a school in Kozhikode suffered injuries in his eye after a classmate poked it with a pen.

However, the boy was not taken to hospital by the teachers. His mother, who was informed, rushed him to the doctor and is undergoing treatment. The mother told the media that the child's eye turned red and water was coming out continuously.

Recently, a 10-year-old school student died in Wayanad after she was bitten by snake in her classroom and the teachers did not rush the child to a hospital..

