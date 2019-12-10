Left Menu
Development News Edition

LKG student dozes off, locked up in class; teacher suspended

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 20:50 IST
LKG student dozes off, locked up in class; teacher suspended

LKG student dozes off, locked up in class; teacher suspended Palakkad/Kozhikode, Dec 10 (PTI): An LKG student of a school here fell asleep and was locked up in her classroom on Tuesday. It was only after the parents came in search of the child as she had failed to reach home, a search was made and the child was found sleeping in the classroom.

Though parents have not made any complaint, Ottapalam assistant education officer came to the school and held an enquiry following which the class teacher was suspended, official sources said. The teacher apologised to the parents.

The state child rights commission has registered a case. In another incident, an LGK student of a school in Kozhikode suffered injuries in his eye after a classmate poked it with a pen.

However, the boy was not taken to hospital by the teachers. His mother, who was informed, rushed him to the doctor and is undergoing treatment. The mother told the media that the child's eye turned red and water was coming out continuously.

Recently, a 10-year-old school student died in Wayanad after she was bitten by snake in her classroom and the teachers did not rush the child to a hospital..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-"We're back": Argentina's Peronists return as Fernandez sworn into office

Argentinas Peronist leader Alberto Fernandez was sworn in as president on Tuesday, marking a shift to the left for Latin Americas no. 3 economy as the country firefights rampant inflation, credit default fears and rising poverty. The 60-yea...

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL - It's an election, actually

Britain holds an election on Dec. 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.The parties are on the campaign trail, travelling the length and breadth...

Seamless on-the-go entertainment on Hyderabad Metro trains

Seamless on-the-go entertainment on Hyderabad Metro trains Hyderabad, Dec 10 PTIThe Hyderabad Metro Rail on Tuesday partnered with SugarBox Networks to provide seamless on-the-go entertainment experience to commuters. The Hyderabad Me...

Soccer-Deschamps extends France contract until 2022

France coach Didier Deschamps has extended his contract by two years until 2022, the French football federation said on Tuesday. Theres no discussion about the results, its a logical decision, FFF president Noel Le Graet told a news confere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019