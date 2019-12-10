Left Menu
Development News Edition

DU teachers take out march demanding one-time regulation to absorb ad hocs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 21:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:51 IST
DU teachers take out march demanding one-time regulation to absorb ad hocs

Scores of Delhi University teachers took out a 'Maha rally' on Tuesday, demanding one-time regulation for absorption of ad-hoc teachers. They also accused police of using water canons to disperse the protesters.

President of the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) Rajib Ray said police barricades, use of force and water cannons did not deter teachers who marched through the North Campus. The government and the university administration must understand that the demand for justice cannot be defeated by use of brute force, he said.

The teachers have camped outside the vice-chancellor's office to press for their demands. The HRD Ministry has agreed to some of the urgent demands of DUTA, including the amendment to the August 28 Delhi University circular and the counting of past services in all pending cases of promotions as per the 2018 Career Advancement Scheme, the association said.

The August 28 circular mandated appointment of guest teachers against substantive vacancies. However, the demands for absorption and the counting of total years of service for promotions have not been conceded by the ministry, they said.

The inhuman and exploitative conditions under which ad-hoc teachers have been forced to work for many years, including the denial of minimum employee rights like maternity leave, etc., can only be mitigated through absorption, said one of the protesters. DUTA has urged the HRD Ministry and the DU vice-chancellor to initiate further dialogue on all the urgent and pending issues.

The teachers have been on an indefinite strike for their demands and boycotting all official duties, including invigilation during exams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

BJP chief whip in LS moves privilege motion against Bihar cop

BJP chief whip in the Lok Sabha Sanjay Jaiswal has given notice of a privilege motion against an additional superintendent of police in Bihar for reports in a section of the media that arrest warrant against the MP and order for attachment ...

Redmi K30 with six cameras, 120Hz display launched; prices start at Rs 16,000

Xiaomis independent sub-brand Redmi launched today the highly-anticipated Redmi K30 5G smartphone along with its 4G variant in the Chinese mainland. The 5G-enabled device comes with a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G chipse...

UPDATE 1-Arms control may come up as Trump meets Russia's Lavrov -White House

Arms control, election security and national security are expected to be on the agenda on Tuesday when President Donald Trump meets Russias top diplomat, whose last White House visit was a public relations disaster for the U.S. leader.Russi...

Al Shabaab gunmen attack hotel near president's residence in Somali capital- police, group

Al Shabaab gunmen attacked a hotel in Somalias capital near the presidents residence on Tuesday and fighting was still going on, police and the militant group said.We thought they were police but they started hurling grenades and firing us ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019