DU teachers take out march demanding one-time regulation to absorb ad hocs

Scores of Delhi University teachers took out a 'Maha rally' on Tuesday, demanding one-time regulation for absorption of ad-hoc teachers. They also accused police of using water canons to disperse the protesters.

President of the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) Rajib Ray said police barricades, use of force and water cannons did not deter teachers who marched through the North Campus. The government and the university administration must understand that the demand for justice cannot be defeated by use of brute force, he said.

The teachers have camped outside the vice-chancellor's office to press for their demands. The HRD Ministry has agreed to some of the urgent demands of DUTA, including the amendment to the August 28 Delhi University circular and the counting of past services in all pending cases of promotions as per the 2018 Career Advancement Scheme, the association said.

The August 28 circular mandated appointment of guest teachers against substantive vacancies. However, the demands for absorption and the counting of total years of service for promotions have not been conceded by the ministry, they said.

The inhuman and exploitative conditions under which ad-hoc teachers have been forced to work for many years, including the denial of minimum employee rights like maternity leave, etc., can only be mitigated through absorption, said one of the protesters. DUTA has urged the HRD Ministry and the DU vice-chancellor to initiate further dialogue on all the urgent and pending issues.

The teachers have been on an indefinite strike for their demands and boycotting all official duties, including invigilation during exams.

