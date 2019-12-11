Bill to set up central Sanskrit universities introduced in LS

A bill to set up central Sanskrit universities was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The bill, moved by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', seeks to convert three Sanskrit deemed universities presently functioning in the country into central universities.

The three Sanskrit deemed universities that will be converted into central universities include the Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan and the Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth in New Delhi and the Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth in Tirupati.

