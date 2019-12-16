IIM Ahmedabad students join protests over police action at Jamia, AMU

Students from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad took out a march in solidarity with students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University protesting against the police crackdown and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

Scores of students joined the march from the IIMA campus. "To hear the soul, the sound has to be very loud," read a placard held by students.

