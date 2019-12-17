IP university students protest against police crackdown in Jamia

The students of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University on Tuesday held a protest against the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia. They were joined by their counterparts from National law University, Amity University and Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology.

Manmohan Singh, an alumnus of IP University and who organised the protest, said around 100-150 students participated in the demonstration. "The right to protest is a democratic right. Using teargas and lathi-charging students who were sitting in the library and studying was uncalled for," he said.

Singh said the alumni and students currently studying at IP university participated in the protest, which was held at the main gate of the varsity.

