MESC promoting Guru-Shishya culture through Vidyadaan: HRD Minister

Speaking on the occasion Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal said that Skill education forms the backbone of development of any nation, which helps cultivate skilled youth and workforce which is the need of the hour. 

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subhash Ghai said that the Film industry alone employs 72 types of vocational skill workers. Image Credit: Twitter(@HRDMinistry)

Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' inaugurated the third chapter of 'Manthan- Impeccable Academia" today in New Delhi. Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) organized this event. Filmmaker, Educationist and Chairman MESC Mr. Subhash Ghai, Mr. Subba Rao, Sr. Economic Advisor, Ministry of HRD and other officials and industry persons were present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subhash Ghai said that the Film industry alone employs 72 types of vocational skill workers. Ministry of Human Resource Development and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship have brought us on a platform to meet the changing needs of the media and entertainment industry. Along with creating a skilled youth, MESC is also dedicated to creating future leaders by providing them a platform like Vidyadaan to train the youth holistically.

MANTHAN is focused on a plethora of opportunities available in the Media and Entertainment Industry. It's highlighting the possibilities of Association between Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) and participating in esteemed Academic Institutions, colleges & universities. The Ministry of Human Resource & Development along with MESC has developed specialized employment-oriented Bachelor Courses as BSc. Animation & VFX,BSc. Performing Arts and B.Sc. Film Making.

The Universities concerned are empowered to take up these courses through their colleges, autonomous colleges are readily empowered and other colleges can take up these courses with their University approval. 50 +Colleges/ Universities, signed the MoU with MESC for making the specialized courses for the students at the event including Directorate of higher education, Government of Uttarakhand, Hansraj College, Khalsa College, Tripura University, Sharda University, GD Goenka University, Jain University and many more.

(With Inputs from PIB)

