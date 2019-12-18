Marathi should be compulsory in CBSE, ICSE schools:legislators

The government should make an announcement that Marathi must be taught in CBSE and ICSE schools in Maharashtra, it was demanded in the state Legislative Council on Wednesday. Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Vilas Potnis raised the issue through a calling attention motion.

The decision to make Marathi a compulsory subject from standard 1st to 10th in CBSE and ICSE schools should be implemented strictly, he said. He was supported by Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar, MLC Kapil Patil and several others including Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam.

Education Minister Balasaheb Thorat said the government will find out how other states incorporate the regional language in the curriculum of central board schools. The previous government had formed a committee on the issue, and the government will go by what this committee recommends, he said.

The quality of Marathi-medium primary schools has also improved, the minister claimed. However, legislators were not satisfied, and demanded that government make announcement that Marathi must be taught in CBSE and ICSEschools.

There were noisy scenes, which led to adjournment for 15 minutes. After the house reassembled, council chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar suggested the minister convene a meeting of MLCs who had raised the issue in his chamber.

Considering the legislators' strong feelings on the issue, Thorat should discuss the issue with the Chief Minister, the chairman added. Thorat said he agreed to the suggestion.

Vinayak Mete raised the issue of fellowships to Maratha-Kunbi students. Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute was set up in Pune to give training and fellowship to students from Maratha and Kunbi communities, he said.

However, fellowship and scholarship allowances of thousands of students have been stopped due to ongoing enquiry into some irregularities, Mete alleged. Social Justice Minister Nitin Raut assured that the fellowships and scholarships will not be stopped..

