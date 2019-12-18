Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marathi should be compulsory in CBSE, ICSE schools:legislators

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 21:45 IST
Marathi should be compulsory in CBSE, ICSE schools:legislators

The government should make an announcement that Marathi must be taught in CBSE and ICSE schools in Maharashtra, it was demanded in the state Legislative Council on Wednesday. Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Vilas Potnis raised the issue through a calling attention motion.

The decision to make Marathi a compulsory subject from standard 1st to 10th in CBSE and ICSE schools should be implemented strictly, he said. He was supported by Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar, MLC Kapil Patil and several others including Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam.

Education Minister Balasaheb Thorat said the government will find out how other states incorporate the regional language in the curriculum of central board schools. The previous government had formed a committee on the issue, and the government will go by what this committee recommends, he said.

The quality of Marathi-medium primary schools has also improved, the minister claimed. However, legislators were not satisfied, and demanded that government make announcement that Marathi must be taught in CBSE and ICSEschools.

There were noisy scenes, which led to adjournment for 15 minutes. After the house reassembled, council chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar suggested the minister convene a meeting of MLCs who had raised the issue in his chamber.

Considering the legislators' strong feelings on the issue, Thorat should discuss the issue with the Chief Minister, the chairman added. Thorat said he agreed to the suggestion.

Vinayak Mete raised the issue of fellowships to Maratha-Kunbi students. Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute was set up in Pune to give training and fellowship to students from Maratha and Kunbi communities, he said.

However, fellowship and scholarship allowances of thousands of students have been stopped due to ongoing enquiry into some irregularities, Mete alleged. Social Justice Minister Nitin Raut assured that the fellowships and scholarships will not be stopped..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan not part of 'Satte Pe Satta' remake

Ever since the pictures of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone from a recent party have surfaced on social media, there are speculations regarding the two of them starring in the official remake of Satte Pe Satta. A source from director Luv...

Draft charges submitted against accused in Elgar Parishad case

The prosecution on Wednesday submitted draft charges against the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case in the court here. Charges were filed against arrested accused Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shom...

French designs on dominance of Peugeot-Fiat rest on Tavares

Billed as a merger of equals, PSAs 50 billion tie-ups with Fiat Chrysler FCA gives the Peugeot owner one potentially big advantage, its own boss will be firmly behind the new wheel.But the position of Portuguese car fanatic Carlos Tavares, ...

FADA knocks SC door to protect dealers interest in BS-VI transition

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations FADA on Wednesday filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking modification of its order whereby it directed that no motor vehicle conforming to emission standard Bharat Stage-IV shall ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019