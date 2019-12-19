Left Menu
IIT Delhi placements: First phase concludes with over 960 job offers

  • IIT Delhi
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 20:47 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 20:47 IST
The first phase of the placement season in IIT Delhi, which commenced on December 01, 2019, ended on a robust note with placement offers crossing 960 (some students have received multiple job offers) including pre-placement offers. The first phase of the placement season (December 1-13, 2019) recorded the highest numbers in terms of selection of students and crossed all benchmarks of the previous years. Around 400+ organizations have registered for the recruitment season for this academic year and are offering 600+ job profiles.

Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, "We are happy to see a robust placement season this year. IIT Delhi has interacted with over 200 industry partners in the last five years on a variety of research topics. There is an appreciation by the industry on the nature of research that happens at IIT Delhi and the highest quality of training we impart to our students. This is a testimony of the trust that they have in us."

Sectorial trend data for the first phase of the placement season (December 1-13, 2019):

Prof S. Dharmaraja, Head, Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi, "In the upcoming second phase also we are hopeful of increasing the placement numbers and achieving impressive statistics."

A hike of around 10% has been witnessed in the total number of job offers up to now received by the campus and a hike of 8% in pre-placement offers is witnessed this year over the last year. Students have bagged 187 pre-placement offers up to now, which is recorded highest ever from the past years from various domestic and international organizations.

In a press release, the institute said, "students have been placed in the sectors of their choice and the recruiters also made it to select the best minds of the Institute. The efforts of the entire placement team including staff, student coordinators and volunteers coupled with the industry players across multiple domains resulted in this steady increase of job numbers."

The second phase of the placement season in IIT Delhi will start in the first week of January and end in May 2020.

