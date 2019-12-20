Students boycotting exams will not be eligible to register in next semester: JNU

Students, who are boycotting exams, will not be eligible to register in the next semester if they fall short of the academic requirements of the institution, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has warned. The students have called the boycott over the hostel fee hike issue.

In a circular issued to students on Thursday, JNU said, "This is to inform that an alternative mode of conducting the end-semester examinations in the university has become imperative in view of persistent student strike, calls for boycotting the examinations and physical prevention of holding of such examinations by the agitating students by closing down the school/centre buildings." On Wednesday, the varsity had warned its students, who are boycotting exams, that they will not be eligible to register in the next semester if they fall short of the academic requirements of the institution.

In exercise of the powers vested on him, the vice-chancellor has consented to the adoption of alternative modes of examinations, as recommended by the deans of schools and chairpersons of the special centres to deal with the extraordinary situation, the circular read. In JNU, evaluation of students is conducted in different modes — home assignments, quizzes, term papers, presentations, sessional examinations etc, it had said on Wednesday.

Since bonafide students are prevented from writing the end-semester examinations by some protesting students, the deans of schools and chairpersons of special centres have decided to give 'take-home exams' to the students, the university said. "Those who refuse to write the exams on their own will, in spite of the fact that the university is making every effort to conduct the examinations, will not be eligible to register in the next semester if they do not fulfil the academic requirements as per University ordinances," the JNU administration said.

Every student willing to take the exam will have the opportunity to write the exam, it added. "Protecting the academic interests of bona fide students is the top priority. Deans of Schools and Chairs of Special Centres will prepare their schedule and post on the JNU website," the university said.

The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) said the administration has to undertake measures to restore normalcy in the varsity. Meanwhile, the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act reached the varsity on Wednesday night when students took out a Mashaal Juloos.

The protest was also attended by former students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.