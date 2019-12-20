Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pondicherry varsity students council to boycott convocation presided over by Prez Kovind

  • PTI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 22:53 IST
Pondicherry varsity students council to boycott convocation presided over by Prez Kovind

The Pondicherry University's student council on Friday said it will boycott the annual convocation, which will be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind, to protest "state repression" against students. The 27th annual convocation of the varsity is scheduled to take place on December 23.

The decision was taken to express solidarity with students across the country "facing state repression" and strongly protest against the implementation of

unconstitutional legislations, a joint release by the council's president Parichay Yadav and secretary V Kuralanban stated. It said the university's management had sought the cooperation of the council to facilitate holding of the convocation function.

The president is the Visitor of the university under provisions of the Central Act under which the varsity was set up in 1985. The release said the management had asked the council to present names of students who would be volunteers. "But in the light of the ongoing protests against CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act) and

the National Register of Citizens (NRC) all over the country, the council refused to facilitate it and has decided to boycott the event," it said. This is to mark the council's solidarity with students nationwide, currently facing state repression, the release said.

President Kovind will distribute the scrolls and deliver the convocation address on December 23. Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V

Narayanasamy, Members of Parliament from Puducherry V Vaithilingam and NGokulakrishnan and the University Vice

Chancellor Gurmeet would be among those present at the convocation, a University release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 730 p.m. GMT230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning....

Telangana: Youth gets 2 years rigorous imprisonment for outraging modesty of minor

A 23-year-old man was convicted to two years of rigorous imprisonment for outraging the modesty of a ninth class girl student. According to Cyberabad Police, the accused, Shaik Abdul Waheb, was convicted in the case registered at Shamirpet ...

Alphabet grants Pichai largest ever stock award, again

Alphabet Incs newly-instated Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai would receive a hefty 240 million in performance-based stock awards over the next three years, the highest ever promised to any executive of the search giant. Pichai would a...

Coutts & Co to pay additional $27.9 mln under U.S. agreement

Swiss bank Coutts Co Ltd will pay an additional 27.9 million under an addendum to a 2015 non-prosecution agreement, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.The new payment comes after the Swiss bank paid a 78.4 million penalty under the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019