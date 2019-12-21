Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guv expresses dismay over JU's decision to cancel special

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 21:58 IST
Guv expresses dismay over JU's decision to cancel special

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the chancellor of the state universities, on Saturday expressed dismay over Jadavpur University's decision to put on hold its special convocation. No decision about the special convocation, which was slated on December 24, can be taken without the approval of the chancellor, he said.

Expressing his anguish, Dhankhar said this was the fifth instance when meetings or convocations in different universities in the state had been cancelled. "This trend indicates massive politicisation and fear by the present government," Dhankar, who is at loggerheads with the TMC government in the state over a number of issues for the past several months, said.

"I am extremely pained, disturbed and worried as brick by brick destruction of education is happening in the state," he said addressing a media conference soon after receiving the cancellation letter from JU. JU authorities cited boycott by students, who have threatened to show black flags to the chancellor should he be present, and prevention of any possible untoward incident as reasons for cancellation of the special convocation.

The university's annual convocation which does not require the Chancellor's presence, however, will be held on the same date - December 24, JU Registrar Snehamanju Basu told PTI. Honorary doctorate degrees are conferred to eminent personalities in special convocations in all universities.

Special convocations are followed by the annual convocation. This year the honorary doctorate degrees were to be conferred on poet Sabkha Ghosh, former foreign secretary Salman Haider, eminent scientist Professor C N R Rao and ISI director Sanghamitra Bandopadhyay.

Dhankhar said that the cancellation of the special convocation was not in sync with the law and the executive council of JU does not have any right to take a decision to cancel the special convocation as it requires the university court's nod. "Systematically, they (state government) are trying to curb the chancellor, which cannot be done. In the existing arrangement, statutes can't be amended without the chancellor coming in to the picture," he said.

"When rule of law is sacrificed, the situation gets absolutely to the detriment of the democrartic fabric. We have to be careful, such decisions will damage the system for ever," Dhankhar said. Referring to the university act, Dhankhar said "The Act makes the chancellor the head of the university, who presides over meetings of the court which is the highest body of the institute." To a question about the Executive Council (EC) of JU taking the decision to put on hold the special convocation, he said "The EC can only initiate the process to go to Court whose meeting I preside. I had already presided over one (in October). And if you examine further, you will find the highest body is the court and the EC is the suboridnate body," he said, asserting that the decision to put on hold the special convocation is against law.

He also questioned why the convocation cancellation letter came directly from the VC as till recently all communications were sent by the state government. Dhankhar said that on December 19 the registrar had sent a communication and his signatures were obtained as Chancellor at the initiative of Jadavur University that two degrees of D litt and two D Sc on the 64th Convocation on December 24.

"It took me four minutes to sign and they had been returned to the university. And now a little while back, a letter dated December 21 has been addressed directly to me by the VC postponing the date," Dhankhar said. He indicated that his patience as a chancellor cannot stay for "forever" but did not elaborate.

He also expressed hope that a meeting between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and him will be held and the "emergency like situation" would be reversed. "There should not be a fight over who is the boss for the sake of the students' future," he said.

Dhankhar later said in a tweet, "Fifth university formal programme cancellation - latest Jadavpur University Convocation. For all my permission as Chancellor had been obtained and had agreed to attend all. A worrisome situation. Urge all former VCs and those concerned at state of education to guide with inputs." Meanwhile, West Bengal Higher Education minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters, "The decision of JU had been taken as the students got upset over his role and comments on issues like Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the government has no role in it." The governor should introspect his role "as he has become the face of BJP," Chatterjee said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Guj: Mob pelts stones at cops shooting video outside mosque

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Demi Lovato, boyfriend Austin Wilson call it quit after months of dating

American singer Demi Lovato called it quit from her boyfriend and model Austin Wilson after months of dating. According to a source to People magazine, Shes concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relatio...

Top Malaysian diplomat summoned to MEA over Mahathir's comments on India's 'internal affairs'

India on Saturday summoned the Charge dAffairs of Malaysian embassy and lodged a strong protest with him over Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamads insensitive comments criticising the new citizenship law. The senior diplomat was summo...

Krishna's late strike secures 2-2 draw for ATK against Hyderabad

Roy Krishna scored a brace, including a late equalizer to secure a 2-2 draw for ATK against Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday. Krishna 15th, 90th minutes scored both the goals for ATK, while Bobo 39th, 85th was o...

Nikhat selected for boxing trials of Olympic qualifiers

Nikhat Zaren was on Saturday named among the Indian women boxers who will participate in the two-day trials scheduled for the Olympic qualifiers to be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium from December 27. After the selection committee meeting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019