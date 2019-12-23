Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhakhar heckled twice at JU by students protesting CAA, NRC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 20:56 IST
Dhakhar heckled twice at JU by students protesting CAA, NRC

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday was heckled and shown black flags twice at the Jadavpur University, a hotbed of anti-CAA protests, a day after he declared as "illegal and invalid" the varsity's decision to defer the December 24 special convocation because of possible trouble. The students threatened to protest again not to take degrees from him if Dhankhar visits the campus at Tuesday's annual convocation, where his presence was not required by the statute of the institute.

Protesting against the governor's stand on the proposed nationwide NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the students surrounded his car, shouted slogans and showed him black flags when he arrived at the university around 2 pm to attend a meeting of the university Court, its highest decision-making body. Dhankhar was heckled again when he was leaving the university around 2 hours later without attending the meeting due to the presence of a large number of protesting students separating the room where he had been seated and the one where the meeting was going on, officials said.

The governor was stuck amid chaos for around 30 minutes each time due to protests by the CPI(M)-backed SFI, Arts Faculty Students Union (AFSU), AISA and the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students Union (FETSU). "After he could not attend Court meeting due to agitation by stakeholders including students and non-teaching staff, the hon'ble Chancellor called me up requesting me to hold the meeting at Raj Bhavan," Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das told reporters later.

But the Court members unanimously decided that the meeting should not be shifted elsewhere as it had already started at the JU campus, the VC said. Earlier, Das had intervened when the governor was stopped near the university's gate by the students and he was escorted to the venue of the meeting at the Aurobindo Bhavan.

When the protesters blocked his way again when he was leaving, Dhankhar said he had a hunch that he would face protests but still decided to visit the campus to find a way out of the impasse over cancellation of the special convocation in which honorary doctoral degrees would be conferred to eminent personalities. "I do not want your careers to be affected due to the situation. I came here to discuss with you and find a way out," he said as the 300 students gheraoed him at the stairs of the Aurobindo Bhavan.

When the students questioned him on police action at the Jamia Millia Islamia campus in Delhi, Dhankhar said he is the governor of West Bengal and can answer queries about this state only. Stating that he believes in the autonomy of educational institutes and does not work at the behest of any political party, Dhankhar told them that he will be glad to sit and discuss their issues.

The university's Executive Council (EC) had on Saturday decided not to hold the special convocation in view of the threat of students' bodies to show black flag to him. The JU authorities said it will only hold the annual ceremony in which only students will be awarded degrees and certificates. The Chancellor's presence is not required in it.

After the Court meeting, the vice-chancellor said the convocation will be held as scheduled on Tuesday morning. About the letter of the governor questioning the legality of the EC's decision, he said, "As per the statute, the Court approves EC resolution of cancelling special convocation and holding annual convocation on December 24." He said the Court noted "with heavy heart" some observations of the Chancellor about the university and the higher education in the state, and terming the EC's annual convocation decision as illegal in his letter." "Let me iterate that as per the statute, the decision by EC is valid and all degrees to be awarded to students and researchers are valid," the vice-chancellor said.

To a question, he said "If the chancellor comes, he will preside over the convocation and if he presides, he will also speak." Asked whether there would be police arrangements to ensure no protest is held during convocation, Das said "We never call the police inside the campus. But our own security arrangements will be there." AFSU member Gitasree said, "We will not boycott the annual Convocation in the interest of students. But we will certainly protest if the Chancellor again visits tomorrow. We will not take degrees from him. We hope the varsity will not commit such an act." PTI PTI SUS dc SOM SK NN NN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Iran, India concern at 'grave threat' posed by terrorism

Expressing concern over the grave threat posed by terrorism, India and Iran on Monday called for condemnation of all the support to terrorism including the state aid and abetment. In a joint statement following the 19th Session of the India...

100 years of ILO: Photography project launched to document US working life

The International Labour Organization is marking its centenary in 2019 and as part of the commemoration has launched a photography project called Dignity at Work The American Experience to document the working life of people across the Unit...

Ivory Coast issues arrest warrant for presidential candidate Soro

Ivory Coast has issued an arrest warrant for Guillaume Soro, a former rebel leader and candidate in next years presidential election, four government sources said on Monday.Soro was due to return to Ivory Coast on Monday after months overse...

Kejriwal congratulates Hemant Soren on JMM-led alliance's poll victory in Jharkhand

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morchas JMM working president Hemant Soren on leading his alliance to a decisive poll victory in Jharkhand on Monday.The JMM-led alliance appeared on course to win a majorit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019