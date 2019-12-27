Left Menu
#cbsenoanger: Schools to become 'anger-free zones'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 19:36 IST
The CBSE has asked all schools affiliated to it to become "anger-free zones" where everyone — teachers, parents and administration staff — will try to manage their anger to set an example for children and teach them the value of "freedom from anger". This, the board says, would help students become mentally active and emotionally healthy and they would go back home "charged and happy" and would also want to return the next day.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, which has issued an advisory to schools on this matter, said the initiative is part of its thrust on "joyful education and holistic fitness". Its recommendations include not looking at cell-phones all the time and breathing exercises by all. The board has also asked schools to record their experience and announce on social media their endeavour to become an anger-free zone, using the hashtag "cbsenoanger".

"In the anger-free zone, everyone will try to manage his or her anger, whether it is the school educators, parents, school personnel or other stakeholders. The best way to teach children the value of 'freedom from anger' is by setting examples ourselves," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said in a communication sent to schools. "Making our schools anger-free zones will help our students in developing effective skills and in eradicating emotions like fear, disrespect, humiliation and hurt, which are the by-products of anger," Tripathi said.

The board has advised schools to place a board with the message "This is an Anger-Free Zone" in the reception area and other strategic locations in their campus. "Children are the harbingers of change. What they learn in the school, they will teach that to their parents. Imagine children going home and telling their parents 'you are not allowed to be angry'. This way both school and home will have a happy environment for them.

"Therefore, as a part of this initiative, schools must also take up exercises with children to help them overcome their own anger issues and also empower them with tools so that they can help others overcome their anger issues," Tripathi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

