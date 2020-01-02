Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamia students paint road with anti-CAA graffiti, start 'School for Revolution'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 21:48 IST
Jamia students paint road with anti-CAA graffiti, start 'School for Revolution'

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday painted anti-CAA and anti-NRC graffiti on the road outside the varsity as their protest against the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens entered its 21st day. They have also started a "School for Revolution" on the side of the road to teach children who cannot read or write.

Students have been staging protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC outside the university along with locals of Jamia Nagar. Slogans like 'Jiyo aur jeene do (live and let live)', '#No CAA, #No NRC', 'Mera desh, mera samvidhan (My country, my Constitution)' were painted on the road outside Jamia along with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Five students observed a day long hunger strike on Thursday and the Jamia Teachers' Association (JTA) organised an event to take a pledge to 'Save the Constitution of India' and held a protest. Sohail Hashmi, an activist and Indian heritage keeper, and MK Raina, a renowned film and theatre artist, spoke at the event.

The speakers stressed on the secular values of the Constitution and also mentioned the role of Jamia in educating to thousands of students with "unmatched legacy of secularism and humanity". They unanimously condemned the amended citizenship law and police action against students.

JTA Secretary, Majid Jamil, appealed to the students to return to the campus and help in restoring normalcy. He also appealed to the administration to announce the examination schedule. The protest will go on in a peaceful and democratic manner till the amended citizenship law is rolled back, and students may continue their peaceful protest without affecting the university's functioning, Jamil said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Savarkar had 'physical relationship' with Nathuram Godse, says Congress Seva Dal booket in MP

A booklet, which was distributed during the 10-day camp of Congress Seva Dal, has claimed that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had physical relationship with the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi Nathuram Godse. Congress Seva Dal chief Lalji Desai said t...

40,000 landless indigenous people of Assam to get pattas

The Assam government on Thursday decided to provide land pattas deeds to more than 40,000 landless indigenous people of the state on January 28, an official said here. It was decided at a review meeting of the Revenue and Disaster Manageme...

States passing anti-CAA resolutions are misleading people:

States passing resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA are misleading people, as citizenship falls under the Centres purview, BJP working president J P Nadda said here on Thursday. The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a reso...

Lucknow court grants bail to four arrested by UP police after probe into anti-CAA violence

A court here on Thursday granted bail to four people, including two students of Nadwa college, who were arrested for allegedly indulging in violence during protests against the polices crackdown on Jamia Milia Islamia students in Delhi. Add...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020