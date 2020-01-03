Resignation of Allahabad University VC accepted: HRD Min

The resignation of Allahabad University Vice Chancellor Ratan Lal Hangloo, who was under the scanner over alleged financial and administrative irregularities, has been accepted, officials said Friday. “His resignation was sent by the HRD Ministry to Rashtrapati Bhawan and it has been approved,” officials told PTI.

Hangloo had resigned on Wednesday. He was under the scanner since 2016 over irregularities. Hangloo was also summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) last week over allegations of improper handling of sexual harassment complaints and lack of grievance redressal mechanism for female students.

