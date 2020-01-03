Left Menu
Use tech constructively: Sisodia to students while launching tablet distribution in schools

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 19:06 IST
  • Created: 03-01-2020 19:06 IST
Kickstarting distribution of electronic tablets among government school students in the national capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday asked them to use technology constructively. Over 15,000 students, including those in classes 11 and 12 of Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVVs) and School of Excellence (SoEs), and those who secured 80 per cent or more marks in CBSE class 10 board examination of 2019 will receive the branded electronic tablets, each costing Rs 11,500.

Distributing the tablets among students at School of Excellence in Kalkaji area, Sisodia said, "Technology is a tool. Take the example of a ladder. You can either climb up the ladder or come down using it. Similarly, you can achieve excellence, by using technology through this tablet or completely waste your time." "Since this experiment starts with you, It is your responsibility to make this such a success that we extend it for all students of Delhi government schools," he said.

Schools have been asked to collect the electronic tablets from the Department of Education's IT Cell and hand them over to the students. "Today, we are giving these tablets to every student who have show glimpses of excellence. The tablet is like a portable library that connect students with their teachers and peers. We are open to ideas from students as how to utilise it for better learning and even better performance.

"How you use this tablet is in your hands. Whether you want your parents to complain to me that the children have become addicted to it or I would get a positive response praising the government for facilitating the learning of their wards is in your hands. I hope you will prove me right," Sisodia told the students.

