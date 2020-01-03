JU student union election to be held on Feb 19

The Jadavpur University on Friday issued a notification for holding students union election which will be held on February 19. The last student union elections in Jadavpur university was held three years ago.

A notification issued by the Dean of Students said the elections to the arts faculty will be held on that date (February 19) while results will be known on February 20. After putting student union polls on hold for over two and half years in all the colleges and universities in the state, the West Bengal government on October 18 announced colleges and universities will be allowed to conduct student union elections whenever they deem appropriate.

The move was preceded by gheraos by students of JU demanding immediate holding of student union polls and representations by various student bodies to hold elections in higher educational institutes. "We welcome the decision. Election to student bodies is paramount to ensure democratic functioning of an institution," Arts Faculty Students Union general secretary Debraj Debnath said.

The Higher Education department had sent letter to the vice-chancellors of Jadavpur University, Presidency University, Rabindra Bharati University and Diamond Harbour Women's University to conduct student union elections at their convenient time while minister Partha Chatterjee later said the government will facilitate holding of student union polls in all colleges and varsities..

