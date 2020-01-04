Law college in Pondy to be upgraded to law varsity: CM

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Saturday said the territorial government has expedited steps to upgrade the 47-year-old Dr. B R Ambedkar Government Law College here into a Law University. Inaugurating a five-day `Faculty Development Programme on Capacity Building for Law Teachers` organized by the law college here, the Chief Minister said the college had the potential to emerge as a Law University.

"The necessary Bill for up-gradation has been prepared and very soon the college will be converted into a university on par with the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru," he said. Narayanasamy recalled his days in the government law college in Chennai and said there was every need for the teachers to equip themselves with the latest trend in legal studies.

"You are molding the students through your profession as teachers, hence upgrading your skill is of utmost importance," he said welcoming the holding of the faculty development program. He further said the legal profession itself was becoming more dynamic and the latest incidents of cybercrime posed a challenge to the investigating authorities and advocates.

Narayanasamy appealed to the teachers, hailing from states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh selected through UPSC and posted in the law college here, to learn Tamil so the students from rural areas would be benefited by their teaching. He said the Puducherry government was committed to promoting the welfare of the lawyers and unique schemes like financial assistance to the young and also setting up an Advocates Welfare Fund have already been introduced.

Revenue and Higher Education Minister M O H F Shah Jahan was among those who spoke.

