NDMC's school of gardening to offer certificate courses for public

NDMC's school of gardening, which so far used to offer training for horticulturists employed with civic bodies, will now offer certificate courses for the public as well. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has also outlined the move in its budget for 2020-21 as well.

"Under the skill India initiative, the school will also introduce certificate courses after obtaining approval from Agriculture Council of India to provide expertise in various fields of urban gardening like vertical gardening, nursery management, green waste management, landscaping and tree management," a senior NDMC official said. The gardening school, which operates out of Purana Qila Road nursery, was set up in 2011.

It presently operates with the objective of providing training to gardeners and horticulturists appointed by MCDs, DDA, Delhi Police and other government departments.

