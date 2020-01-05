JNU Students' Union and ABVP members clash on university campus

A clash broke out between members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union and the ABVP on the university campus on Sunday, sources said.

According to the sources, the clash took place during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers' Association.

The students' union claimed that its president Aishe Ghosh and many other students were injured in stone pelting by ABVP members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

